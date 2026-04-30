Published April 30th, 2026 at 2:00 pm

The pumps for Corrales are shut down, but Mother Nature could get them back up and running after this weekend.

Anne Marken, river operations manager for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, said the water level in the river has fallen below where it needs to be to operate the pumps serving the village, and deliveries have been paused.

“We’re in a holding pattern, waiting for the next opportunity to turn the pumps back on,” she told the Corrales Comment. That opportunity could come this weekend, she said, citing forecasts calling for rain in the Albuquerque area and possible snow farther north. The National Weather Service is predicting “heavy, wet late season snow” Thursday and Friday in the northern mountains of New Mexico. The agency says several inches will accumulate, especially over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Marken said the type of precipitation of most benefit to the Corrales area would be that which lands north of Cochiti Dam. “South of Cochiti, the (water flow) generally won’t be sustainable enough,” she said. “If it’s farther north, the peak flow will be extended, even if it’s a lower volume.”

Precipitation, she said, is the most realistic hope for Corraleños looking for reliable water deliveries. Another option residents may not be aware of is Rio Rancho’s bulk fill station, which sells potable water at the rate of $10.50 per 1,000 gallons. An application is required for access to the water and is available here.