Published April 30th, 2026 at 1:41 pm

Corrales residents have a full weekend ahead, with two free community events and a call to join a local equine advocacy group all landing this week.

Home & Garden Show — Saturday, May 2 More than 50 vendors fill Hendren Hall, 5015 Corrales Road (behind San Ysidro Church), from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Master Gardeners will be on hand, and the concession kitchen will be open. Admission is free.

¡Viva Corrales! Healing Arts Festival — Sunday, May 3 Sound baths, yoga classes, wellness vendors and food trucks come to the Corrales Recreation Center, 500 Jones Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival is sponsored by Presbyterian Health Plan. Admission is free. Info: linktr.ee/vivacorraleswellness

C.H.A.M.P. — Corrales equine group seeks members The Corrales Horse and Mule People (C.H.A.M.P.) organization is actively recruiting horse and mule owners to expand community participation in equine activities. The group supports local businesses and works to preserve the rural traditions that define village life. Info: https://www.champ-nm.com/