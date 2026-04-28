Published April 28th, 2026 at 11:42 am

Corrales artists open their studios and homes to the public this weekend, giving art lovers across the region a rare chance to meet working artists face-to-face during the 28th annual Corrales Art Studio Tour.

Ninety-three artists — including student artists from two Corrales elementary schools — will show work across 33 venues May 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Venues include private homes and studios, five local galleries and select local businesses throughout the village.

Corrales artists open their studios and homes to the public this weekend for the 28th annual Corrales Art Studio Tour.

“The tour is a great opportunity for artists to interact with the community, and local and visiting art collectors,” said Beth Waldron Yuhas, a Corrales artist and president of the Corrales Society of Artists board. “People coming to the tour get a chance to see local artists and chat with them about their work.”

Work spans watercolor, oil, acrylic, photography, printmaking, clay, fiber, glass, wood and metal. Featured artist Maggie Y. Robinson, whose watercolor and gouache painting Cottonwood Splendor serves as this year’s tour image, said the event reflects what makes art irreplaceable. “Art communicates from our core — expressing emotion, hope, love, and spirit,” she said.

A preview reception opens Friday, May 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Old San Ysidro Church, sponsored by Corrales Mainstreet. Maps and printed catalogs are available at the Preview Gallery and at local galleries, studios and businesses throughout Corrales.

Corrales Art Studio Tour

When: Friday, May 1 (Preview Reception, 6–8 p.m.); Saturday–Sunday, May 2–3, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Friday, May 1 (Preview Reception, 6–8 p.m.); Saturday–Sunday, May 2–3, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Preview Gallery: Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, Corrales, NM 87048

Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, Corrales, NM 87048 Maps & artist list: CorralesSocietyofArtists.org/studio-tour

CorralesSocietyofArtists.org/studio-tour More info: Corrales Society of Artists, corralessocietyofartists.org