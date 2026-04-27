Published April 27th, 2026 at 1:00 pm ,

Village councilors in Corrales are going to talk about their wish list Tuesday evening. Their agenda includes a discussion of the village’s infrastructure capital improvement plan (ICIP), which spells out Corrales’ priorities for the next several years. Each local government in New Mexico assembles an ICIP, which the state legislature uses to help make budget decisions.

Village Administrator Melanie Romero has compiled two lists of projects for inclusion. The fire department has identified eight items, including $4 million for village-wide fire suppression, $1.3 million for a new substation and a total of $2.75 million for four apparatus.

The other list is more wide-ranging and includes stand-alone restrooms at the Corrales Recreation Center, renovation work at the Old Bank building and construction of a multi-use outbuilding at the Corrales Library.

Councilors are being asked to rank the projects by May 20, so it can be brought back for more discussion at the May 26 meeting. Romero wrote in the agenda that the schedule will give councilors time to consider projects and request further information from department heads.

At the April 14 meeting, councilors approved a new policy governing road paving, repair and maintenance procedures for the village, and a process for moving items toward completion even as new needs arise.

The only other action item on the main agenda is possible approval of an overhead power line at 356 Camino Hermosa. Consent agenda items include several small disbursements of lodger’s tax money and village co-sponsorship of the Fourth of July parade.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. March 24

WHERE: Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road

VIRTUAL: via Zoom; Meeting ID: 844 0944 1268 Passcode: 920953.