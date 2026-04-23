Published April 23rd, 2026 at 9:48 am

Corrales-area farmers and irrigators are without water deliveries this week after dropping Rio Grande levels forced the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District to shut down pumping operations Monday.

MRGCD suspended deliveries to the Corrales service area April 21 after river levels fell below the minimum threshold required to operate the temporary pumps that lift water from the Rio Grande into the Corrales Main Canal.

The district said it continued pumping as long as conditions allowed despite challenging water conditions this season. MRGCD said it will monitor river levels and resume deliveries as soon as conditions allow.

Corrales irrigation updates

Monitor river and delivery conditions: mrgcd.com

Contact MRGCD: 505-247-0234