Corrales Heritage Day explores village roots through genealogy Corrales Historical Society brings family history to life May 23 with free genealogy workshops, a descendant families panel and traditional foods.

Published April 23rd, 2026 at 10:49 am

Corrales residents curious about their family history — and the village’s — can get expert guidance and dig into local records at Heritage Day 2026 on Saturday, May 23, at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church.

The free event, hosted by the Corrales Historical Society Archives Committee, runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 966 Old Church Road. The 2026 theme is “Genealogy: Pathways to the Past.”

At 11 a.m., Dorothy Chavez Wiskup, a former board member of the Hispanic Genealogy Research Center of New Mexico, and Corrales Librarian Sandra Baldonado will present genealogy research techniques and online resources available through the Corrales Library. Dr. Ida Romero Liebert, president of the Sandoval County Historical Society, will also share stories and genealogy resources from her organization.

At 1 p.m., a panel of descendant families — including Toby Griego, Margarita Garcia Sexson and Richard Perea — will share personal histories in a discussion titled “Descendant Families of Corrales: In Our Own Words.”

More to see and do:

“Sun and Fire” from Jemez Pueblo will serve traditional Southwest foods

Children’s activities, census records, historic photographs and reorganized “Memorial Books” round out the offerings

The CHS interactive touch table lets visitors scroll through historic village photos

Across the street, Casa San Ysidro hosts its own Heritage Day celebration 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring an artist market, traditional arts demonstrations, and live music from Lara Manzanares and the North Valley Tune Tanglers.

Heritage Day 2026 — Corrales Historical Society

When: Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Where: Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, Corrales

Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, Corrales Admission: Free, all welcome

Free, all welcome Info:corraleshistory.org | chsarchives@corraleshistory.org | 860-966-1458