Published April 20th, 2026 at 2:01 pm

Corrales is moving on multiple fronts this week to harden the village against wildfire, with crews boring a fire suppression pipeline under Corrales Road and the Fire Department preparing to install industrial sprinkler heads in the Bosque fuel break — all while the fire danger level sits at HIGH.

Starting Monday, crews will bore a pipeline beneath Corrales Road at Priestley, connecting the Rec Center well and pump to the line down Priestley to the Interior Drain, and ultimately to the Bosque entrance at Andrew’s Lane, according to Mayor Fred Hashimoto. The connection adds a redundant water supply loop to the fire suppression system.

The Fire Department is also installing four industrial-grade sprinkler heads — elevated roughly four feet above ground — in the Bosque shaded fuel break at Dixon. Each sprinkler can throw water 50 to 60 feet and will be connected by fire hose to the hydrant at the end of Dixon at the Clear Ditch. The setup is temporary, with a permanent piped installation planned for later. The village ultimately plans to install six sprinkler heads total.

Separately, Ezee Fiber will soon begin installing fiber at several Village sites, beginning in Rio Rancho at Sara and Meadowlark before moving into Corrales from west to east. No firm start dates have been set, but the village will post updates at corrales-nm.org/community/page/ezee-fiber-construction-information.

Residents are reminded: if they spot smoke in the Bosque, call 911 — not the fire station.