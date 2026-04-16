Corrales volunteers needed to mud and clean historic church April 25 Grab your gloves — the Corrales Historical Society needs volunteers to mud and clean the historic Old San Ysidro Church on April 25.

Published April 16th, 2026 at 12:12 pm

The Corrales Historical Society needs community volunteers to help preserve one of the village’s most beloved landmarks when it hosts its annual Mudding & Spring-Cleaning Day at Old San Ysidro Church on Saturday, April 25.

The workday runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church at 966 Old Church Road. Volunteers will mix and apply adobe plaster on the courtyard walls, weed and spruce up the surrounding grounds, and clean the cushioned chairs used throughout the year, according to the historical society.

CHS Docents will feed volunteers breakfast and lunch, including sandwiches and sweet treats. Early arrivals get coffee and doughnuts. Organizers ask volunteers to wear sunscreen, clothes that can get dirty, gloves and a hat — and to bring a shovel, rake or trowel if they have one. All ages are welcome.

Mudding & Spring-Cleaning Day — Old San Ysidro Church

When: Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Saturday, April 25, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Where: 966 Old Church Road, Corrales, NM 87048

966 Old Church Road, Corrales, NM 87048 Info: Jeff Jones, chspreservation@corraleshistory.org, 505-977-9264

Jeff Jones, chspreservation@corraleshistory.org, 505-977-9264 More: corraleshistory.org