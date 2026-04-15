Published April 15th, 2026 at 3:23 pm

Submitted by Carlos Rosas, SVP & General Manager, Southwest Region, Ezee Fiber

In response to: “Corrales Gets Fiber: Will Ezee Deliver on Promises of Communication and Cleanup?” — April 1, 2026

We appreciate the Corrales Comment’s thoughtful coverage of Ezee Fiber’s upcoming construction work, and we share Mayor Hashimoto’s desire to see our commitments met. Accountability is healthy, and we welcome it.

Corrales residents deserve to know exactly what to expect. Before construction reaches any street, affected addresses will receive a mailing at least one week in advance, followed by a door hanger two to five days before work begins, and a follow-up notification once nearby work is complete. Our crews and subcontractors operate in clearly marked Ezee Fiber vehicles, and any resident who calls us will reach a live person. These are not aspirations — they are operational standards we hold ourselves to every day.

We are equally committed to respecting every property we do construction work near. If our installation disturbs sod, sprinklers, driveways, or landscaping, we will restore it to original condition or better — full stop. Our crews are trained not only in the technical requirements of fiber installation, but in the importance of courtesy, care, and leaving every neighborhood looking its best. We also want residents to feel safe: our salespeople are courteous and respectful, and anyone claiming to be an Ezee Fiber representative without proper identification should be reported to local police immediately.

Beyond connectivity, high-speed fiber is one of the most meaningful investments a community can make in its own future. Studies consistently show that access to gigabit fiber increases residential property values by as much as 3–6%, a direct financial benefit to Corrales homeowners.

For local businesses and remote workers, fast and reliable internet drives economic productivity and supports the kind of entrepreneurial activity that keeps communities prosperous. Perhaps most importantly, fiber broadband transforms educational opportunity: students with high-speed home internet consistently demonstrate stronger academic performance, and fiber-connected schools can access richer digital learning tools, virtual instruction, and resources that were previously out of reach. In a village like Corrales — where quality of life and community pride run deep — fiber is not just infrastructure. It is an investment in the next generation.

We understand that construction is disruptive, and we do not take lightly the trust Corrales has placed in us through its franchise agreement. Ezee Fiber will keep every promise we have made — in communication, in property care, and in transparent, responsive engagement with every resident who reaches out. Corrales deserves a company that does what it says. We intend to be exactly that.