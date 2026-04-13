Published April 13th, 2026 at 1:12 pm ,

By State Representative Kathleen Cates — In 2023, New Mexico unanimously passed HB 131, becoming the first state in the country to mandate private insurers to cover prosthetics and orthotics. Since then, 11 other states have filed similar laws.

State Rep. Kathleen Cates was first elected in 2022 to represent State House District 44 which covers most of Corrales and parts of Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. Prior to being elected, she served as the CEO of a disability advocacy organization.

In a win for the disabled community of New Mexico, the governor recently signed into law my bill HB 38, which amended the 2023 law to include complex rehabilitation technology devices. These allow people with disabilities to access physical activities and sports, helping to maintain physical health; they also can aid with medically necessary mobility and positioning needs. The bill provided for additional devices over time, which is essential for children who might grow out of old devices. I would like to thank Kyle Stepp, Chair Thomson, Chair Stefanics, and the advocates who showed up each committee meeting. The show of community support was incredible, and the bill could not have passed without it.

Protecting those with disabilities is essential for the state’s future. Equal rights, opportunities, and protection must be extended to everyone. We cannot afford to deny people the opportunity to participate in our society to the fullest extent possible. Other wins this year included SB 64, which codified the Office of Special Education. This office will coordinate services for students with disabilities and statewide compliance with disability law, bringing New Mexico closer towards equal rights as well as its obligations under the Yazzie/Martinez ruling.

Next year, I plan to continue fighting for the disability community in New Mexico. My bill HB 295, the Accessibility Act, narrowly ran out of time this year due to the shorter 30-day legislative session; we plan to bring it back at next year’s 60-day session. It would create a central state office to coordinate accessibility improvements in government facilities across New Mexico, meaning that when problems arise, those affected would be able to work more easily with the state to fix them. I am also looking into addressing other issues that have continued far too long, such as improving access to dental care–strongly connected to overall health–for those whose disabilities impact dental needs.

The ability to participate in one’s community on all levels shouldn’t be hindered by disability. New Mexico needs to bring everyone to the table and use our strengths and voices to thrive.