Published April 13th, 2026 at 1:10 pm

Village councilors in Corrales are seeking to make their decisions on road projects clearer.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting includes possible approval of a policy governing road paving, repair and maintenance procedures for the village.

The topic moved to the forefront of Corrales debate in February, after several residents of Perea Road took issue with paving on the street on which Councilor Mel Knight lives.

Knight countered that she’d waited eight years for its inclusion on the village Infrastructure Capital Improvements Projects (ICIP) list.

The proposed policy would have the public works director assess the paved roads in the village annually. A pavement condition index would score each road on a 0-10 scale, with 0 points meaning the road is in good condition and a “failed” road scoring 10 points.

The analysis would also take into account factors such as health and safety considerations, the volume of road traffic, design and construction costs and planned improvements for utilities.

Similar criteria would be used for evaluating dirt roads, which would be eligible for paving consideration once a request is submitted along with a petition bearing the signatures of at least 60% of its residents.

A list of roads organized by priority would be created annually by the public works director and submitted to the Village Council as part of the annual Infrastructure Capital Improvements Projects (ICIP) list creation process.

In his weekly message to the community, Mayor Fred Hashimoto described the work on the policy as part of an effort to clarify how village government works.

“Processes that have been ‘that’s how it’s always been’ and seemingly vague are being articulated and documented,” he wrote. “It’s not that decisions had been capricious; criteria have been generally used, but they have not always been put together in a way that makes sense.”

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. April 14

WHERE: Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road

VIRTUAL: via Zoom; Meeting ID: 857 1844 3120 Passcode: 433204.