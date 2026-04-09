Published April 9th, 2026 at 3:39 pm

Eight descendants of Corrales founding families will share stories, pictures, memorabilia and music Sunday afternoon in a free public panel discussion at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church.

The event, titled “Descendant Families of Corrales: In Their Own Words,” begins at 2 p.m. April 12 at 966 Old Church Road. Presenters include Ralph Martinez, Toby Griego, Richard Perea, Margarita Garcia Sexson, Cliff Pedroncelli, Theresa Lopez, Joneve Losack Bender and Ricardo Blanco — all descendants of settlers who arrived in the village over the past 300 years.

The panel is a presentation of Raíces, a new committee of the Corrales Historical Society formed to preserve the histories, traditions and culture of the village’s founding families. The event is part of the CHS 2026 Speaker Series.

Seating is limited to 150 people. Organizers ask attendees to arrive early; no seat saving is allowed.

“Descendant Families of Corrales: In Their Own Words”

When: Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 2 p.m. Where: Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, Corrales

Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, Corrales Cost: Free and open to the public

Free and open to the public Info: www.CorralesHistory.org

www.CorralesHistory.org Contact: Dean Sherer, chsspeakerseries@corraleshistory.org or (626) 434-9112