Published April 6th, 2026 at 5:01 pm ,

Duke City taxpayers may soon stop covering the cost for out-of-town visitors who use city services, as Mayor Tim Keller pushes new fees on non-residents.

Keller last week proposed a $1.47 billion budget for fiscal year 2027 that would add new fees for non-residents who use city services. The plan would charge visitors the full cost of those services to help avoid tax increases for Albuquerque residents, according to the proposal. The fees would apply across several departments, including a $30 charge for out-of-city spay and neuter services and a 5% surcharge per round for nonresident golfers. If approved, the changes would generate more than $1 million a year, according to the proposal.

Keller’s administration released the budget, saying they want to keep things fair and financially smart. The goal is for different city departments to start charging out-of-towners so that the fees more accurately cover the actual cost of services they use, which protects the resources paid for by local taxpayers. The fees are meant to level the playing field as costs go up and federal pandemic money disappears. The administration said this way, the city can avoid cutting important services or asking locals to foot a bigger portion of the bill for people visiting from nearby.

The Arts and Culture Department expects to bring in nearly $800,000 by adding a $1 weekday fee for most nonresident visitors to the BioPark, Albuquerque Museum and Balloon Museum, along with higher weekend rates and a flat $3 museum fee. Parks and Recreation projects $135,000 from the new 5% golf surcharge, while Youth and Family Services expects $50,000 from a $30 annual fee for nonresident access to community centers. The Senior Affairs Department estimates $52,000 from new fees for people coming from outside the county and state, part of a broader pricing update expected to generate $380,000. Animal Welfare projects $26,000 from its spay and neuter fee. The City Clerk’s Office expects $50,000 by charging $5 to $10 per video for public records requests from out-of-state or international users. The Solid Waste Department also plans to add fees for non-residents where possible.

“Asking visitors to pay their fair share for activities like the BioPark, museums and golf courses is a reasonable conversation. But there’s a bigger issue, right? It can’t be a substitute for real budget reform,” City Councilor Stephanie Telles told City Desk. “It’s critical that we are able to demonstrate what those services actually cost… Right now, I don’t believe we consistently have that level of transparency and that matters in how we make decisions.”

City Council will review the proposed budget and fee changes throughout May. If approved, the new charges would take effect with the final budget by May 31.