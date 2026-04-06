Hot dry summer calls for fire caution: Those whose outdoor plans include fires will need to review updated rules to stay in compliance with state law. The New Mexico Forestry Division is enacting statewide fire restrictions in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire starts.

Published April 6th, 2026 at 6:16 pm ,

Those whose outdoor plans include fires will need to review updated rules to stay in compliance with state law. The New Mexico Forestry Division is enacting statewide fire restrictions in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire starts.

The new restrictions taking effect today, April 6, apply to all “non-federal, non-Tribal and non-municipal lands in New Mexico”:

Prohibited:

Flaring of gas related to oil and gas production

Smoking

Fireworks

Campfires

Prescribed, open, agricultural and/or debris burning

The agency cited unseasonably hot weather and dry fuel conditions in its announcement Monday morning. Erin Taylor, acting secretary of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department, said nine of 10 wildfires in the state are caused by humans, and therefore can be prevented.

“Fire restrictions are about individual actions that protect our communities as a whole,” Taylor said in a news release. “We’re asking that every resident and every visitor take extra precautions during a particularly risky wildfire season.”

The National Weather Service’s seasonal outlook shows persistent drought for most of New Mexico through June. The release states that the annual monsoon season is expected to arrive on time in July, potentially bringing above-average precipitation.

These restrictions will remain in place until rescinded. Exceptions are allowed for certain prohibited actions in specific cases or when specific conditions are met, the release states, and the state forester may allow additional exceptions upon receiving a written request.

“If monsoon rains are productive, the state could see these restrictions lifted,” the release states. “However, high temperatures are predicted to persist, and high fuel loads will continue to pose a risk across the state.”