The sound of silence: Corrales council takes next step in drafting noise ordinance Hashimoto told the Corrales Comment that the village has been working with a sound engineer as it attempts to develop suitable rules.

Published April 1st, 2026 at 2:07 pm

It will be at least a few months before Corrales has a new noise ordinance, Mayor Fred Hashimoto says.

Hashimoto told the Corrales Comment that the village has been working with a sound engineer as it attempts to develop suitable rules.

Village councilors took up the longstanding issue anew last summer, identifying enforceability and the application of objective standards as necessary components of a new ordinance.

Councilors face the task of balancing the interests of Corraleños living near restaurants and bars along Corrales Road and business owners whose livelihoods depend in part on live music.

Some residents want establishments cited for creating excessive noise, and proprietors say the music isn’t too loud and ends at a reasonable hour.

Not much has been visibly done since, but upon taking office in January, Hashimoto listed it among his top priorities.

Village Administrator Melanie Romero said the engineer is Joshua Leasure of Colorado Analytics, whom the village contracted through Complete Safety Supply, a national company that supplies municipalities with equipment for enforcement of the noise ordinances, and offers training to staff for using that equipment.

Romero said the firm is also assisting Corrales with putting together its new ordinance.

“They have the draft we previously created and a list of the concerns brought up during discussions of that draft,” she said. “They will be sending us some recommendations sometime in the coming weeks, but we don’t have a definite date on when that will be.”

Hashimoto said after the recommendations come in, the process will go through the village attorney, planning and zoning and code enforcement.

The council would then gather public input before approving any new ordinance.