Corrales Garden Tour returns May 16 with focus on sustainable desert growing Five Corrales gardens open their gates May 16 to show residents how to grow smarter in the desert Southwest.

Published March 31st, 2026 at 11:50 am

Corrales gardeners curious about growing food, capturing rainwater or outsmarting pests without chemicals can get a close-up look at five working properties during the 2026 Corrales Garden Tour on May 16.

The self-guided tour runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sandoval Extension Master Gardeners will serve as docents at each property, and sustainability experts will be available to answer questions. Each attendee receives a printed booklet with property descriptions and articles on sustainable gardening practices, according to a press release from Corrales MainStreet.

Corrales gardeners curious about growing food, capturing rainwater or outsmarting pests without chemicals can get a close-up look at five working properties during the 2026 Corrales Garden Tour on May 16.

Properties on the tour demonstrate a range of approaches to desert-adapted growing, including smart irrigation controllers that adjust watering based on weather conditions, rainwater capture systems using in-ground cisterns and beneficial insect habitats used in place of chemical pest control.

A two-acre Bosque-adjacent property features an orchard, beehives and pollinator habitat, while a residential-scale farm sells produce at two farmers markets each growing season using regenerative soil practices.

Tickets and full tour details are available at visitcorrales.com.

2026 Corrales Garden Tour

When: Saturday, May 16, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Saturday, May 16, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Tickets & info: visitcorrales.com

Contact: Sam Thompson, 505-610-5530