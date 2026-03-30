Published March 30th, 2026 at 2:20 pm

Middle Rio Grande Valley farmers are facing a tough, unpredictable irrigation season. While an early runoff from the mountains allowed for a head start, river flows have already plunged by about a third since early March.

While water demand climbs, river flows have dropped to 30% of early March levels, straining the region’s irrigation system. On Monday, the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District warned that there is not enough water to meet both the needs of its 11,000 irrigators and mandatory federal river bypass requirements. The district is unsure if high-elevation snowpack will produce a secondary runoff; federal operations in the Rio Chama system and Colorado diversions, both outside the district’s control, could further diminish the supply. USGS gauge for Rio Grande water height in the river near the Central Ave. bridge in Bernalillo County.

“The first day of spring marked a turning point,” said MRGCD CEO and Chief Engineer, Jason Casuga. “At that point, incoming flows were no longer sufficient to meet both diversion needs and required river bypass thresholds.”

To manage the shortage, the district is rotating water deliveries, resulting in longer wait times and fewer operating canals. Officials urge users to take water whenever it is available, as future deliveries are not guaranteed. The district also advises farmers to be cautious, carefully considering their own water needs alongside those of their neighbors. MRGCD diversion channel water flow in the Corrales Main Drain, measured in Cubic Feet per Second (CFS), MRGCD

Although hydrologic conditions and upstream activities are beyond the district’s control, Casuga said the community must prioritize efficiency and shared responsibility to navigate the season. The district will monitor high-elevation snowpack for a potential secondary runoff pulse and provide updates on its website as conditions evolve.