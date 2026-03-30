Published March 30th, 2026 at 1:00 pm

Corrales residents have a full calendar of history, art and hands-on culture ahead: Casa San Ysidro has announced its 2026 season of public programs, workshops and festivals at the historic property.

The Albuquerque Museum division will offer free Second Saturday programs from 1 to 3 p.m. each month, starting with an April talk on the New Native Deal and Navajo Code Talkers. Upcoming sessions include a June tin foil ornament workshop, a July open house, an August colcha embroidery workshop, an October living history program and a November presentation on restoring an 1890s tin nicho.

“Casa San Ysidro offers a meaningful way to connect with New Mexico,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a city press release. “It celebrates our fascinating history in a setting that brings the past right to us.”

Three annual community celebrations return in 2026: Heritage Day on May 23, Harvest Festival on Sept. 26-27 and Noche de Luces on Dec. 5 — all free and open to the public.

Heritage Spinning and Weaving classes run on select Saturdays throughout the year, included with admission. Blacksmith Basics, offered in partnership with UNM Continuing Education, returns in April, June, October and November and requires separate registration.

For those interested in volunteering, free Museum Guide Training sessions are scheduled in April for prospective docents.

Casa San Ysidro — 2026 Season

Address: 973 Old Church Road, Corrales, NM 87048

973 Old Church Road, Corrales, NM 87048 Programs and registration: casasanysidro.org

casasanysidro.org Operated by: Albuquerque Museum