Published March 25th, 2026 at 3:15 pm

The day of reckoning for problem parkers in Corrales has been pushed back once again.

Village councilors were unable Tuesday to craft changes to the ordinance that would meet their objective: keeping commercial customers’ vehicles from parking in residential areas. They will take up the matter again at their June 9 meeting.

The council has been trying for months to give police the tools they need to ticket or tow vehicles parked improperly along residential streets. One aspect considered important is the placement of no-parking signs in problem areas.

The discussion this time touched upon concerns such as telling commercial and residential visitors apart.

“I don’t believe that we could guess who’s visiting a home and who’s visiting a local business or restaurant,” Police Chief Victor Mangiacapra told councilors. “So if people are not wanting parking on their street, I think that applies to everybody, not just customers of the businesses.”

Mangiacapra said he’s hoping the discussion of rules changes serves as a deterrent that leads visitors to become more mindful of where they park.

Some councilors and village staff said unrealistic zoning rules helped contribute to the problem. Businesses are required to show they have adequate parking, but one cited example is that restaurants need one space for each four-top.

Some said adding more restrictions could mean a burden on family-friendly local businesses, who often have more customers than parking capacity.

Some suggestions to ease the parking shortage included creating municipal parking lots (like the Anderson lot), incentivizing shared parking between businesses, lighted crosswalks along Corrales Road and updating zoning codes to require more parking spots for future establishments.

Councilor Zachary Burkett said the wrong rules could cause unintended consequences that displease everybody.

“The general (belief) is that if we have no-parking signs, that it’s going to relieve stress and it’s going to relieve traffic congestion,” he said.”It’s going to be the exact opposite. People aren’t going to quit coming to Ex Novo. They’re not going to quit going to church. They’re not going to quit coming to our parades. They’re going to drive around and honk at each other looking for the few spots that don’t have no-parking signs. Traffic is going to get worse. People are going to get mad. It’s going to become less safe.”