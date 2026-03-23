Published March 23rd, 2026 at 1:06 pm

Corrales police have increased patrols in the Rio Grande Bosque area after a neighboring agency issued a warning of attacks in the area.

Police Chief Victor Mangiacapra told the Corrales Comment his department made the change in response to a warning from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office concerning edged-weapon attacks which have taken place in the bosque north of Alameda and west of the Rio Grande.

On March 13, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to inform the public about the attacks.



The reported incidents include:

February 2: A victim was pushed to the ground, and an assailant, believed to be holding a firearm, cut the victim’s pants in the groin area. The victim was uninjured. The offender was described as wearing all black clothing, a black face mask, black gloves, and black goggles.

A victim was pushed to the ground, and an assailant, believed to be holding a firearm, cut the victim’s pants in the groin area. The victim was uninjured. The offender was described as wearing all black clothing, a black face mask, black gloves, and black goggles. March 1: A male victim was attacked with a box cutter and sustained minor injuries. The offender was described as wearing all black.

A male victim was attacked with a box cutter and sustained minor injuries. The offender was described as wearing all black. March 8: A female riding a horse was approached by an offender who held a knife and threatened to stab the animal. No injuries were reported. The offender was described as wearing a black hoodie and blue pants, and was believed to be approximately 30 years old.

Mangiacapra said no attacks have been reported in the village, but he’s still concerned about the possibility. He said a Corrales detective is in contact with a BCSO counterpart.

Mangiacapra is advising Corraleños to be hypervigilant and aware of their surroundings. He suggests that those traveling the bosque do so in groups, and ensure they have a fully charged mobile phone.

He said bosque visitors shouldn’t hesitate to call police if they spot a potential problem.

“It’s better for us to respond and it turn out to be nothing, than (to) not get called for something which turns out to be illicit activity,” Mangiacapra said.

BCSO is asking anyone with information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, to contact Detective Feist at the non-emergency line, 505-798-7000. In an emergency, residents should call 911.

Information, photos, or videos related to these incidents can also be submitted directly to investigators through the BCSO’s Axon Community Request portal. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Tip411 by texting BCSO and your tip to 847411.

Residents using the Bosque trails are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious activity.