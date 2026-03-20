Published March 20th, 2026 at 12:29 pm

Corrales fire officials are urging residents to act now as an unusual heat dome pushes the village into fire conditions typically not seen until June — two months ahead of schedule.

The Corrales Fire Department is asking residents to clear dead vegetation from their properties and build defensible space around their homes before conditions worsen. High winds this week are compounding the fire risk, officials said, making unsecured dead vegetation an immediate hazard.

The warning comes as the Fire Department and Bosque Advisory Commission host a dead-and-down wood removal event this Saturday, March 21, from 9–11 a.m. at the Bosque at Romero Road. Residents are encouraged to bring sturdy gloves and water. The volunteer effort targets the kind of dry, accumulated wood that accelerates wildfire spread.

Prepare your home and family:

Wildfire safety tips and evacuation planning: corrales-nm.org/fire/page/wildfire-safety-and-preparation

Dead wood removal event: Saturday, March 21, 9–11 a.m. | Bosque at Romero Road — bring gloves and water