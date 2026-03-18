Published March 18th, 2026 at 2:53 pm

Corrales Teas & Chocolates has opened at its new North Valley location after being forced out of its longtime Corrales home by a planned building demolition.

The shop, which operated in the village since 2020, is now open at 5939 4th St. NW in Albuquerque — the former site of an Annapurna’s restaurant — after closing its original location March 8. The new space is open Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new Albuquerque location for Corrales Teas & Chocolates in now open. (Courtesy photo)

Owner Janelle Boyle and her husband, Tyler, announced the relocation in February after learning the building’s owner, The Quilt Store, planned to tear it down to construct two new structures for use as a sewing training center.

The business continues to offer its signature three-course high tea service by reservation, along with more than 100 varieties of premium tea and handmade chocolate truffles. Boyle has said the new location’s larger kitchen could eventually support expanded menu offerings, including dinner service.

Boyle noted the shop’s website and phone line may be temporarily unavailable during the transition period.Reservations can be made by calling (505) 890-0115 or online.