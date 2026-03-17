Published March 17th, 2026 at 1:00 pm

Going to Corrales to have a meal or take in a show could mean a fine or a tow for visitors not mindful of where they park.

Village councilors are expected to consider stiffer parking rules at their March 24 meeting. The most talked-about portion of the proposed ordinance is a ban on commercial parking on residential streets.

At previous meetings, residents have complained of blocked driveways and delayed emergency vehicles, and village police say there is currently no enforcement mechanism allowing them to cite bad parkers. Mayor Fred Hashimoto told the Corrales Comment that some residents believe trucks should be loaded and unloaded on the businesses’ premises, rather than in the street.

Councilors earlier asked village staff to come up with a new draft, citing concerns that Corraleños visiting one another could be snared.

At the March 10 Village Council meeting, Tesuque Stucco owners Martin and Shannon Biddle said the parking restrictions would negatively impact the business, which generates tens of thousands of dollars a year in gross receipts tax revenue. The company has been a target of other residents who say its vehicles regularly block traffic.

Get involved

Date: March 24

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Village of Corrales Council Chambers

Address: 4324 Corrales Road

Virtual: via Zoom; Meeting information will be available here at least 72 hours before the meeting.