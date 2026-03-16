Published March 16th, 2026 at 1:00 pm ,

The Village of Corrales is constructing a dedicated pressurized water main along the Interior Drain to bolster Bosque fire suppression capabilities, a project officials say addresses growing concerns about the reliability of traditional water sources used by firefighters.

The “red line” project — named for its color-coding on village infrastructure maps — will run south along the Interior Drain to Priestley Road, then cut west under Corrales Road to connect with an existing line and pump at the Recreation Center. A subsequent phase will extend the pipe down Andrew’s Lane past Meadowlark Lane, ending at a hydrant near a Bosque gate.

Mayor Fred Hashimoto said the project also calls for work beginning at the Recreation Center and Growers’ Market lot within the next few weeks. Multiple pumps and gravity-fed water tanks along the line will provide water supply and pressure redundancy, he said.

The project marks a significant departure from the Corrales Fire Department’s longstanding contingency plans for a Bosque fire, which called for pumping water from the Clear Ditch. Village officials say that approach has become untenable.

“In past years, the Fire Department had planned to pump water from the Clear Ditch in case of a Bosque fire, but now very little water is coming down it,” Hashimoto said in a weekly message to residents.

When complete, the system will include two hydrants at Bosque access points — one at the end of Andrew’s Lane and one at the end of Dixon Road. Village officials say the pressurized line gives firefighters immediate access to high-volume water without the need to draft from ditches subject to seasonal flows and sediment buildup. The system also creates a “wet curtain” capability, allowing crews to saturate the western Bosque edge to prevent fire from spreading into residential areas.

Work near the Romero Road Bosque entrance is nearing completion. Residents should expect temporary trail closures and heavy equipment near the Interior Drain through the end of the month.