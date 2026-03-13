Published March 13th, 2026 at 1:47 pm

Residents will have a chance to hear directly from their state legislators when New Mexico Sen. Cindy Nava and Rep. Kathleen Cates host a post-session town hall Saturday afternoon in Corrales.

The event is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. at Village Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road. A Zoom link is also available for remote participants during the event.

The town hall comes on the heels of the recently concluded New Mexico legislative session, giving constituents an opportunity to ask questions and learn how lawmakers voted on key bills affecting Sandoval County and the broader region.

Nava and Cates both represent districts that include portions of the Village of Corrales.