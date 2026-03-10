Published March 10th, 2026 at 1:54 pm

One can’t buy much with a million dollars these days, but for the Village of Corrales, that will make the lives of public works employees easier.

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury last month announced a federal appropriation of $1,092,000 to enhance Corrales’ wastewater treatment capabilities. She said at the time the money will help install wastewater treatment infrastructure across the village.

The projects, according to a Stansbury news release, will protect local groundwater from septic system contamination, aid conservation efforts by recycling treated wastewater and support long-term sustainability.

Properties in Corrales rely on water wells and septic tanks, though in 2009, the village began work on its first public wastewater utility, consisting of a septic tank effluent pumping (STEP) system along Corrales Road.

Then-mayor Jim Fahey requested the money last year. Fahey frequently spoke of a need for redundancy in wastewater treatment, saying that failures within the STEP system meant crews were standing in “dirty water” as they worked to make repairs and restore service.

Mayor Fred Hashimoto, in his weekly message to the community, thanked Stansbury for her efforts and said the money will be used for a non-residential “bypass” line along Loma Larga Road.

Village Administrator Melanie Romero told the Corrales Comment that a final engineering report has been completed. She said Stantec Consulting Services is designing the bypass line.

Hasimoto wrote that he expects construction to start later this year.

“Strategies for testing groundwater quality at many points in the Village are being explored,” the message states. “(The) results of such studies are needed to help guide directions and options for future wastewater management.”

Stantec Consulting Services last year presented options for a village-wide wastewater system at a council meeting, and several residents expressed concerns about the cost and possible future developments that could put Corrales’ rural identity at risk.