Published March 5th, 2026 at 4:14 pm

Editor’s note: This is the third article in a series submitted by Village of Corrales Code Enforcement Officer Dennis Edeal on lighting in the village.

Handling Unique Lighting Scenarios (And Fixing What’s Already There)

So far in this series, we’ve focused mainly on residential lighting—the kind most of us deal with every day. But what if you run a business in Corrales? Or what if you just realized that floodlight you’ve had for fifteen years might not be compliant?

Deep breath. This article is for you.

Whether you’re figuring out how to light your business sign or wondering what to do about that vintage fixture your grandmother installed in 1987, we’ve got answers. And here’s the reassuring part: Most situations are easier to handle than you think.

For Business Owners: Lighting That Works (And Complies)

Running a business in Corrales is special. You get to be part of a commercial district that still feels like a village, where customers might arrive on horseback and parking lots have views of the Sandias. Your lighting should reflect that character—professional but not overwhelming, visible but not intrusive.

The Sign Lighting Rules: Where and When

Here’s the headline: Internally lighted signs and digital signs are only allowed in three zone types:

Commercial (C) Zones

Professional Office (O) Zones

Municipal (M) Zones

If your business is in one of these zones, you can have an internally illuminated sign. If you’re not in one of these zones, your sign needs to be externally lit (with compliant fixtures, of course) or not lit at all.

The 16-square-foot rule: Even in permitted zones, the internally illuminated portion of your sign can’t exceed 16 square feet of total sign area.

What does this mean in practice? You can have a larger sign, but only 16 square feet of it can be lit from within. This encourages creative, tasteful design rather than giant glowing billboards that would look more at home on Central Avenue.

Creative Compliant Signage That Actually Works

“But I need customers to find me at night!” Absolutely. And they will. Here’s how to create signage that’s both effective and compliant:

External lighting done right:

Use small, shielded spotlights aimed down at your sign from above

Mount lights on the building or sign structure, not on tall poles

Choose fixtures in the 200-400 lumen range (yes, it’s enough!)

Warm white LEDs (2700K-3000K) look professional and inviting

Making the most of 16 square feet:

Focus on your business name and logo—the essentials

Use good design and contrast rather than brightness to grab attention

Consider that backlit channel letters often look more upscale than a flat lit panel

Remember that “less is more” often creates better brand recognition

Real talk: Some of the most memorable business signs in New Mexico use minimal lighting to great effect. Think about the iconic signs in Santa Fe and Taos—elegant, distinctive, and perfectly visible without being garish.

Parking Lot and Security Lighting

You need your parking area to be safe and welcoming. No argument there. The good news? Security lighting can be both effective and compliant.

The key principles:

Use fully shielded fixtures (often called “full cut-off” fixtures in commercial catalogs)

Mount lights at appropriate heights—usually 12-15 feet for parking areas

Aim lights straight down, not angled outward

Consider motion sensors for areas used intermittently

Use timers or photocells to ensure lights aren’t on during daylight

Why this works better: Properly shielded parking lot lights actually improve visibility. They eliminate glare that makes it hard to see, reduce harsh shadows where problems hide, and create even, comfortable illumination. Plus, they don’t blast light into neighboring residential properties—which means fewer complaints and better community relations.

Storefront and Window Lighting

Your window displays are your silent salespeople. You want them visible. Here’s how to do it right:

Interior lighting that doesn’t trespass:

Use focused spotlights or track lighting inside rather than uniform overhead brightness

Angle lights to highlight products, not to shine outward through windows

Consider blinds or shades that can be closed after business hours

Dim or turn off display lighting when you close for the day

The good neighbor approach: If your shop is near residential properties, be thoughtful about your hours of illumination. Does your window display really need to be lit at 2 AM? Probably not.

“Oops, I Think My Fixture Might Be Non-Compliant”: What Now?

Here’s where we talk about that floodlight. Or those old wall-mounted fixtures with exposed bulbs. Or that decorative lamp post that’s been there since before the ordinance existed.

First, the reassuring news: You’re not in immediate trouble.

Understanding Non-Conforming Fixtures (Installed before August 8, 2018)

A “non-conforming fixture” is any light that was legally installed before the current lighting regulations went into effect, but doesn’t meet today’s standards.

The grandfather clause: Existing fixtures that were installed before the ordinance and are currently operable can stay in place until they become inoperable or un-repairable.

What this means for you:

You don’t have to replace working fixtures immediately

When a fixture breaks or fails, that’s when it needs to be replaced with something compliant or converted to meet standards

Conversion often just means adding a proper hood or shield—you might not need a whole new fixture

The exception: If you’re doing any modifications to existing non-conforming fixtures, those modifications must bring them into compliance. You can’t “repair” a non-conforming fixture back to its non-conforming state.

Simple Fixes: The Hood Solution

Good news for DIYers and budget-conscious folks: Many non-conforming fixtures can be fixed with a simple addition rather than complete replacement.

Adding a hood or shield:

Hardware stores sell universal hoods/shields for common fixture types

These snap on, screw on, or clip on to redirect light downward

Cost: Usually $10-30 per fixture

Time to install: 5-15 minutes

Result: Your fixture becomes compliant

When it’s this easy, why wait? Even though you’re not required to fix working non-conforming fixtures immediately, being proactive:

Shows good faith to neighbors and the community

Often results in better lighting performance anyway

Prevents potential violations if you forget and just replace a broken fixture with another non-compliant one

What Happens If You Get a Notice?

Let’s talk about the thing nobody wants to talk about: What if the Code Enforcement Officer sends you a notice about a lighting violation?

First: Don’t panic. The goal is compliance, not punishment.

The Process, Explained Kindly

You receive written notice explaining which fixture(s) are non-compliant and why You’re given a reasonable time period to correct the violation You can ask questions and get guidance from Village staff on how to fix it Most people fix the issue and that’s the end of it

The Village wants to help you comply. They’re not trying to catch you doing something wrong—they’re trying to help maintain the character of Corrales that we all love.

Yes, There Are Penalties (But Let’s Not Go There)

Legally, yes, there are penalties for violations. Continued non-compliance after notification can result in fines (up to $500) or other consequences. Each day of continued violation can be considered a separate offense.

But here’s the thing: The vast majority of residents who receive notices simply fix the problem, and that’s it. No fines, no drama, no courtroom appearances. Just a conversation, a fix, and everyone moves on.

The penalty structure exists for the rare cases where someone repeatedly ignores notices and refuses to comply. That’s probably not you.

Being Proactive Beats Reactive

Rather than waiting for a notice, consider doing a self-audit:

The DIY lighting inspection:

Walk your property at night with lights on Stand at each property boundary and look for: Visible bulbs (they should be shielded)

Light spilling beyond your property

Light going skyward

Fixtures taller than 15 feet Make a list of potential issues Prioritize fixes (start with the worst offenders) Tackle them one at a time, or all at once if you’re motivated

Not sure about something? Call the Code Enforcement Officer before you get a notice. They can:

Answer questions about specific fixtures

Suggest compliant alternatives

Help you understand what needs fixing and what’s fine

Point you toward resources and solutions

This “ask first” approach means you’re controlling the timeline and making changes on your terms, not scrambling after receiving official notice.

The Bigger Picture: Why Compliance Matters

Whether you’re a business owner wanting to be a good community member, or a resident with a few old fixtures, compliance isn’t just about avoiding violations. It’s about being part of something bigger.

Every compliant fixture in Corrales is a vote for:

The rural, low-key character that makes us special

Being considerate neighbors

Protecting those dark skies we all love

Energy conservation and sustainability

The kind of community where businesses and residents coexist beautifully

When your business has professional, compliant lighting, you’re telling customers “we care about this place.” When you proactively fix that old floodlight, you’re telling neighbors “I’m thinking about you too.”

What’s Next?

In our final article, we’ll zoom out and look at the bigger picture: what we’re really protecting with these rules, your personal compliance toolkit, and how to stay informed and involved in keeping Corrales starry.

For now, if you’ve been wondering about that fixture or worrying about your business lighting, take action. Ask questions. Make a plan. You’ve got this.

And remember: The goal isn’t perfection—it’s progress. Every compliant fixture makes Corrales a little bit better.