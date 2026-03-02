Published March 2nd, 2026 at 4:45 pm

The Village of Corrales will receive more than $1 million in federal funding to build a wastewater treatment system aimed at protecting local groundwater, Rep. Melanie Stansbury announced.

Stansbury, D-N.M., secured $1,092,000 for the project as part of a package of Community Project appropriations that cleared Congress last month. The funding will pay for the installation of wastewater treatment infrastructure throughout the village.

Village officials have long relied on septic systems, which advocates say pose a contamination risk to the aquifer that residents depend on for drinking water. The new infrastructure is designed to keep treated wastewater out of the groundwater and to recycle it for reuse, according to Stansbury’s office.

“These projects will deliver results for New Mexicans across the state,” Stansbury said in a statement.

The Corrales project was one of 14 federally funded initiatives Stansbury announced for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District, spanning public safety, healthcare, housing and water infrastructure.