Published February 27th, 2026 at 12:02 pm

As the 2026 irrigation season approaches, the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District (MRGCD) is sharing key information for irrigators.

The district says five important factors will shape how the season begins and what irrigators can expect as the season progresses:

Poor snowpack means light runoff

Snowpack in the Rio Grande Basin remains below average; the size of snowpack drives the duration and magnitude of spring runoff. Given poor snowpack conditions, 2026 spring runoff is expected to be limited, impacting early season water availability.

Jason Casuga, CEO of the MRGCD, recently told Corrales village councilors the district’s reservoirs are at 50% or less of their average capacity. He also said he expects spring runoff to amount to a “a blip in many instances,” and that the monsoon season will be key in determining how long the pumps that serve MRGCD communities can operate.

MRGCD cannot store water

The MRGCD cannot currently store water that originates within the Rio Grande Basin due to its Rio Grande Compact debt and will operate as a “run-of-the-river” system, relying on natural river flows without any storage releases.

Following spring runoff, during summer and fall, natural river flows are typically not enough to meet the needs of all Middle Valley lands. Rain runoff may temporarily ease water shortages, district officials say, but it is unpredictable and often occurs with little notice.

Rotational deliveries are possible throughout the season

Depending on river conditions, irrigation deliveries may begin on a rotation basis — meaning water is distributed to users according to a strict schedule, rather than users taking water on demand.

Normally, rotations are not required until after spring runoff, when the available water supply typically drops below what is needed to meet the needs of all MRGCD lands. Rotational deliveries are designed for efficient and equitable distribution of short supplies. If available supply is not enough for priority lands of the six Middle Rio Grande Pueblos, non- Pueblo water use may be restricted.

Startup set for early march

The start of the irrigation season varies due to several factors, including water availability, soil moisture conditions, Pueblo and irrigator needs and the Rio Grande Compact. Given the poor snowpack and current river flow conditions, the irrigation system startup will gradually begin in early March and continue into early April.

Tips to make it easier on irrigators

MRGCD encourages irrigators to stay in contact with their irrigation systems operators about water availability, ensure any water-service charge or water-rights issues are resolved before scheduling and perform necessary maintenance on your on-farm delivery systems for efficient irrigation.

District officials say irrigators should be prepared to accept delivery when offered, which may mean at night or on weekends. Users are also being asked to consider forecasted water shortages when making farming and planting decisions and look out for MRGCD updates and announcements.