Published February 27th, 2026 at 1:31 pm

Corraleños should give themselves extra time to traverse the village Saturday morning.

Public Service Company of New Mexico crews will be working on a transformer at Corrales Road and Perea Road, reducing the roadway to a single lane. Drivers may need to wait for vehicles going in the opposite direction before they can proceed.

The work is expected to be completed sometime Saturday evening, Mayor Fred Hashimoto noted in his weekly message to the community.

The message also says the Sandoval County Elections Bureau is looking to fill positions for poll workers, technicians, call center staff, and messengers for primary elections in May and June. Anyone registered to vote in Sandoval County and interested in helping out is asked to contact Bureau of Elections systems coordinator John Estrada at johnestrada@sandovalcountynm.gov.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District is suspending, at least temporarily, its water leasing program, which pays property owners to voluntarily fallow their land.

Hashimoto wrote that the suspension is due to the lack of available money for the program.The message also encourages residents to visit the Corrales Fire Department webpage for information on preparing for fire safety as spring approaches. Anyone needing more assistance can call the department at 505-898-7501.