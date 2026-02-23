Published February 23rd, 2026 at 2:47 pm

Village councilors in Corrales Tuesday evening will be brought up to speed regarding a pair of water system improvement projects.

Jason Casuga, CEO and chief engineer for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District (MGRCD), will advise councilors about the Corrales siphon replacement project.

The siphon carries water from the Rio Grande into an agricultural ditch used by farmers in the village. It’s been out of use since the 2021 irrigation season. The siphon’s failure eventually led the MGRCD to realize it had never secured the necessary right-of-way from the Pueblo of Sandia.

The parties in September signed an agreement that grants the MRGCD access to tribal property for construction work on a replacement siphon.

Casuga said at the time work on the $9 million project was expected to begin in January, with a one-year maximum time frame before completion.

John Irizarry Nazario, acting manager of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Albuquerque-area office, will discuss the agency’s Corrales River Mile 199 Project, intended to address erosion of the Rio Grande where it separates the village from Sandia Pueblo.

In her report included in the agenda, Village Administrator Melanie Romero wrote that the Bureau will begin work in early March to reroute the Rio Grande channel. The goal of the project is to protect riverside infrastructure from erosion and protect the riverside levee system at three points where it’s threatened by river meandering.

Romero wrote that this is the first of three planned river rerouting phases, with the second expected as early as June 2026, and the last later this year or in the early spring of 2027.

Other agenda items include:

Approval of an event application for the May 9 Viva Vino 5K run/walk event. Casa Vieja Brewery is the applicant.

Consideration of a resolution authorizing the destruction of certain records in accordance with the New Mexico Municipal Records Retention Schedule. Those include outdated reference materials, photocopies of citations issued by the police department and employment applications from candidates who ultimately were not hired by the village.

Discussion of Corrales representation on Mid-Region Council of Governments boards and committees.

A possible closed session “for the discussion of the purchase, acquisition or disposal of real property or water rights by the public body.”

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2420

WHERE: Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road VIRTUAL: via Zoom; Meeting ID: 862 1630 7407 Passcode: 803100.