Corrales Teas & Chocolates will close its doors at its original village location March 8 and reopen March 13 at a new Albuquerque address, the owner announced, after learning the building it occupies is slated for demolition.

The shop, which opened in Corrales in 2020, will move to 5939 4th St. NW in Albuquerque — a space formerly occupied by one of the Annapurna’s restaurant locations in the city’s North Valley.

Janelle Boyle, who owns the shop with her husband, Tyler, said the move was not voluntary. The property’s owner, The Quilt Store, plans to tear down the current building to construct two new structures, a project expected to take approximately two years before the site reopens as a sewing training center.

"We did look for spaces in Corrales, but nothing available could accommodate our needs," Boyle told the Corrales Comment. "We're grateful to have found a great new home in Albuquerque."

The business expanded its Corrales location in 2024 to accommodate growing demand, particularly for its high tea reservations. Boyle said the new space features a larger kitchen that could eventually support expanded menu offerings, including dinner service.

Boyle said customer reaction has been mixed. “Many people will miss having us right in the village, but we’ve been really encouraged by how many have told us they’ll follow us to the new location,” she said. “We’re not ‘going away’ — we’re relocating so we can continue to serve our customers.”

High tea service, the shop’s selection of more than 100 premium teas and its chocolate offerings will remain central to the business at the new location, Boyle said.

Reservations and information are available at CorralesTea.com or by calling (505) 890-0115.