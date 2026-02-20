Published February 20th, 2026 at 4:05 pm

Village of Corrales Mayor Fred Hashimoto is alerting residents that this growing season could prove particularly challenging for farmers and others who rely on irrigation water from the Rio Grande, with both climate conditions and two major infrastructure projects potentially affecting water availability this spring and summer.

In his weekly Mayor’s Message, Hashimoto pointed to ongoing work by the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District (MRGCD) to install a new Corrales siphon and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s (BoR) River Mile 199 project as key factors residents and farmers should be watching closely.

The Corrales irrigation siphon — which carries river water beneath the Rio Grande and into the village’s irrigation system — has been out of commission for five years after the original wooden structure failed. In the interim, the MRGCD relied first on diesel pumps and then electric pumps to keep water flowing. This year, crews began a permanent repair using horizontal directional boring to install a large-diameter steel pipe 40 to 50 feet beneath the riverbed. Mayor Hashimoto noted that some technical issues may have recently been encountered with the project.

Separately, the Bureau of Reclamation is moving forward with its River Mile 199 project, which was initiated in the fall of 2025 to address ongoing riverbank erosion — a problem that has worsened particularly during high-flow years such as 2019. The project places two-tiered stone “toe” protections at three points along the river to stabilize meandering sections and protect the levee system north of Albuquerque.

Beginning in early March, the Bureau will begin Phase I of a planned three-phase rerouting of the Rio Grande channel. Each phase is expected to redirect the river into constructed side channels for at least six to eight weeks. Phase II is anticipated as early as June 2026, with Phase III to follow later this year or in early spring 2027.

Recreational river users should be aware that all three phases will require them to use the constructed side channels. Importantly, Phases I and III will run through Sandia Pueblo private lands, meaning there will be no public access to stop or access surrounding land from the rerouted channels. The Bureau of Reclamation says it is coordinating closely with the MRGCD to ensure irrigation through the Corrales main canal is not disrupted during any of the rerouting phases. Questions about the project can be directed to Reclamation’s Public Affairs Office at ucbpao@usbr.gov.

Secondary goals of the River Mile 199 project include rehabilitating the river platform and enhancing aquatic and riparian habitat.