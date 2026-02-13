Published February 13th, 2026 at 12:06 pm

Casa San Ysidro: The Gutiérrez/Minge House, located at 973 Old Church Road, has released its 2026 public program calendar, offering free workshops, lectures and festivals celebrating New Mexican heritage and culture.

The historic museum will host free programs on most second Saturdays of the month from 1-3 p.m., featuring workshops and lectures highlighting regional history. All Saturday tours will be offered free of charge from February through November at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m.

The year’s programming includes two major free festivals: Heritage Day on May 23 and the Harvest Festival Sept. 26-27, held in partnership with the Village of Corrales. Additional free events include Time Travel, a living history program scheduled for October, and Noche de Luces on Dec. 5.

February’s programming features a free open house Feb. 14, while March 14 will present documentary photographer Sofie Hecht discussing her “Downwind” project on families affected by radiation from the 1945 Trinity nuclear test. An April 11 program will explore the Navajo Code Talkers’ World War II contributions, featuring Shawn Price of the Dine’Tah Navajo Cultural Program.

Additional workshops include tin foil embossing June 13, a colcha embroidery workshop Aug. 8 and conservation demonstrations in November.

Ticketed weekday tours run Tuesday through Friday, with spring and fall tours at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and summer tours at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. Admission ranges from $4-6.

Heritage Spinning and Weaving classes meet monthly on Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m., priced at museum admission rates. Blacksmith Basics workshops are offered through UNM Continuing Education.

The museum is closed to the public during December and January, except for the Noche de Luces event.

For more information or to register for programs, visit cabq.gov/casa-san-ysidro or call 505-768-3918.