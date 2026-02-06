Published February 6th, 2026 at 1:00 pm

Editor’s note: This is the second article in a series submitted by Village of Corrales Code Enforcement Officer Dennis Edeal on lighting in the village.



Making Your Property Beautiful Without Lighting Up the Neighborhood

You’ve spent years nurturing those cottonwoods. Your rose garden is the envy of the acequia. That adobe wall you built yourself? Pure Corrales charm. Of course you want to show them off at night!

The good news? You absolutely can. The slightly-more-complicated news? There are some rules about how to do it. But here’s the thing: These rules actually help you create better landscape lighting—the kind that makes your property look like a professional designer was involved, not like a UFO landing site (we are not Roswell).

Understanding the 500-Lumen Rule (And Why It’s Your Friend)

Let’s start with the number everyone asks about: 500 lumens. That’s the maximum output for any spotlight you use on your landscaping and foliage.

“But what even IS a lumen?” you might be asking. Fair question! Lumens measure the total amount of light a bulb produces. For context:

A traditional 40-watt incandescent bulb = about 450 lumens

A 60-watt incandescent = about 800 lumens

Most landscape spotlights = 200-400 lumens (perfectly adequate!)

So 500 lumens is actually quite generous. It’s enough to beautifully uplight a tree or highlight architectural features without turning your yard into a stage set.

When you’re shopping, the lumen rating is right on the package (it’s required by law). Look for fixtures in the 200-400 lumen range for most landscape applications. Your eyes—and your neighbors’—will thank you.

The Golden Rules of Landscape Lighting

Rule #1: Point It Down (Or At Least Not Up)

This is the big one. Your landscape lighting must be directed onto the foliage or objects you’re highlighting—not skyward, and definitely not onto adjacent properties.

What this means in practice:

Uplighting trees? Great! But aim the light at the trunk and lower canopy, not trying to illuminate every branch up to the stratosphere

Highlighting your adobe wall or coyote fence? Perfect! Make sure the light stays on the wall and doesn’t spill over the top

Pathway lights? Excellent! Just ensure they’re shielded so light goes down onto the path, not sideways into your neighbor’s yard

The roofline rule: No direct light emissions should be visible above your roofline or beyond the edge of your building. If someone driving by can see light coming from your yard above your house, that’s skyward lighting—and it’s a no-go.

Rule #2: Keep It On Your Property

This seems obvious, but it’s worth emphasizing: Your landscape lighting should light up your landscape, not your neighbor’s bedroom window or the street.

Before you install any new fixture, think about where the light will go. Light travels in straight lines (until it bounces off something), so you can predict where it’ll end up. If your spotlight is aimed at a tree near the property line, make sure it’s angled so any spill stays on your side of the fence.

The neighborly test: Would you be happy if your neighbor installed the same lighting pointed toward your house? If the answer is “absolutely not,” adjust your plan.

Creating Beautiful, Compliant Landscape Lighting

Now for the fun part—how to make your property look amazing while staying within the rules!

Uplighting Trees the Right Way

Cottonwoods, willows, and other trees are landscape treasures in Corrales. Uplighting them creates drama and depth. Here’s how to do it compliantly:

Choose the right fixture: Look for hooded spotlights or well lights (fixtures that sit at ground level) with a focused beam. You want something in the 250-400 lumen range.

Placement matters: Put the fixture close to the trunk—usually 1-3 feet away. This creates that beautiful silhouette effect on the bark and lower branches without blasting light all the way to the top.

Angle thoughtfully: Aim slightly inward toward the center of your property, not toward the property line. This keeps any spill light contained.

Less is more: You don’t need to light every tree. Choose 2-3 key specimens to highlight. The contrast between illuminated and dark areas is what creates visual interest.

Pathway and Walkway Lighting

Safety is important, and well-lit paths are essential. The good news? Path lights are naturally compliant when you choose the right ones.

Look for: Low-voltage LED path lights with integrated shields or hoods. Many are designed to direct light downward onto the path surface.

Spacing: You don’t need a path light every three feet. Spacing them 8-10 feet apart provides plenty of safe illumination without over-lighting.

Height: Keep path lights low—8-16 inches is perfect. Taller fixtures create more glare and light spill.

Accent Lighting for Walls, Gates, and Architecture

That beautiful adobe wall or hand-carved gate deserves the spotlight (literally). Here’s how to do it right:

Use narrow-beam fixtures: Spotlights with a 15-30 degree beam angle give you control over where the light goes.

Mount them low: Place fixtures at ground level or low on adjacent walls, aiming at your feature. This minimizes spill and creates dramatic shadows.

Consider grazing vs. washing: “Grazing” (light from the side that emphasizes texture) often looks better than “washing” (even light from the front). Bonus: It’s easier to keep contained!

Motion Sensors and Timers: Your Secret Weapons

Here’s a game-changer: You don’t need all your lights on all night long.

Motion-activated lights are perfect for:

Pathway lighting (they turn on when you walk outside)

Security lighting near doors and gates

Driveway lighting for when you come home

Timers let you:

Have lights on during early evening hours when you’re using your outdoor space

Turn everything off automatically at 10 PM or 11 PM

Avoid the “forgot to turn off the lights” problem

This approach gives you beauty and safety when you need it, without contributing to light pollution all night long. Plus, your electricity bill will thank you.

Warm Light vs. Cool Light: Why It Matters

When shopping for outdoor lighting, you’ll see color temperature ratings (measured in Kelvin). Here’s the simple version:

2700K-3000K (Warm white): Looks like traditional incandescent bulbs—soft, golden, inviting. This is what you want for residential landscape lighting in Corrales.

4000K-5000K (Cool white): Looks blue-ish and harsh. This is security/industrial lighting. It’s terrible for residential use and creates more glare.

Why warm is better: Warm light is easier on the eyes, creates a welcoming atmosphere, and actually causes less disruption to wildlife and human circadian rhythms. It also looks more natural with our adobe architecture and earthy Corrales aesthetic.

Special Occasions: When the Rules Relax (A Little)

Holiday Lighting

Good news, holiday enthusiasts! Seasonal decorations are exempt from the general lighting requirements. You CAN string up those Christmas lights, hang luminarias, or create a festive display.

The one catch: Even holiday lighting can’t create nuisance glare beyond your property boundaries. So go ahead and deck the halls, but maybe skip the spotlight on the inflatable Santa that’s visible from the interstate.

Tips for festive AND neighbor-friendly displays:

Use warm white LEDs instead of the super-bright cool white ones

Focus decorations on your house and yard, not aimed outward

Consider putting holiday lights on a timer so they’re not blazing at 3 AM

Remember that “temporary” means seasonal—take them down when the season ends!

Flagpole Lighting

Want to illuminate your American flag at night? Absolutely! Here’s the compliant way:

The rule: One spotlight fixture, projecting perpendicular to the horizon (that means straight up at the flag), with an intensity of no more than 500 lumens.

What this looks like: A single small spotlight at the base of your flagpole, aimed upward at the flag. Simple, respectful, and compliant.

Emergency and Temporary Lighting

Life happens. You’re doing repairs, you have a nighttime emergency, or you’re dealing with a temporary situation. Temporary emergency lighting is exempt from the rules as long as it’s actually temporary (not your “emergency” light that’s been running for three years).

Your Shopping List: What to Look For

When you’re ready to upgrade your landscape lighting, here’s what to bring to the hardware store:

The Must-Haves:

Fixtures rated under 500 lumens (200-400 is ideal for most uses)

Built-in shielding or hoods

Warm white color temperature (2700K-3000K)

Adjustable aim (so you can fine-tune the direction)

Low-voltage LED systems (safer, more efficient, easier to install)

Nice-to-Haves:

Motion sensor capability

Timer compatibility

Dimming function (for when 400 lumens is more than you need)

Quality construction (these will live outside in New Mexico weather)

Where to Shop: Most local hardware stores carry compliant fixtures—you just need to know what to look for. Don’t be shy about asking for help! Tell them you need landscape lighting that complies with Corrales’ dark sky regulations. Many manufacturers now make entire product lines specifically for dark sky compliance.

The Before-and-After Test

Once you’ve installed or adjusted your landscape lighting, do this simple check:

Turn on all your landscape lights at night Walk to each property line and look back Ask yourself: Can I see the actual bulbs, or just the lit objects?

Is light spilling over onto the neighbor’s property?

Is light going up above the roofline?

Does this look intentional and beautiful, or just bright?

If you’re seeing bulbs, spill, or sky glow, adjust the fixture angle or add more shielding. If it looks beautiful and contained? Congratulations! You’ve created compliant landscape lighting.

The Bottom Line: Better Design, Not Less Light

Here’s what we’ve learned over and over: When people upgrade to compliant landscape lighting, they almost always like it better. Why?

It looks more sophisticated. Professional landscape designers use these same principles because they create drama, depth, and visual interest.

It's more effective. Focused light on the things you want to see works better than scattered light everywhere.

It's more comfortable. Less glare means more pleasant evenings in your outdoor space.

It respects your neighbors. And when everyone does this, we all get to enjoy our properties more.

You don’t have to sacrifice beauty to be compliant. In fact, compliance usually makes things more beautiful.

What’s Next?

In our next article, we’ll tackle business lighting, sign regulations, and what to do if you’ve got existing fixtures that might not be compliant (spoiler: it’s usually an easy fix, and you have time).

For now, take a look at your landscape lighting with fresh eyes. Is it lighting what you want to show off, or is it just lighting… everything? Small adjustments can make a big difference.

And on your next evening walk, notice which properties have that elegant, intentional look. Chances are, they’re doing it right—and you can too.