Published February 6th, 2026 at 2:36 pm ,

A new exhibition opening this month at INHABIT Galerie challenges the traditionally male-dominated world of metalwork with contemporary pieces by seven women and LGBTQ+ artists.

“Metal Rules!” opens Friday with a reception from 4-6 p.m. and runs through May 2. The show features work by Bailey Anderson, Bruna D’Alessandro, Welly Fletcher, Shirley Klinghoffer, Stephanie Lerma, Iulia Octavia and Karen Yank, curated by Marisa Ravalli.

The exhibition continues a legacy stretching back to the Arts and Crafts movement, when nearly half of registered metal workers were women by 1927, according to gallery materials. Despite this history, metalworking has remained predominantly associated with male artists.

Modern and contemporary pioneers including Claire Falkenstein, Barbara Hepworth, Ruth Asawa, Louise Bourgeois and Lynda Benglis helped disrupt that narrative. The National Museum of Women in the Arts’ 2018 “Heavy Metal” exhibition further highlighted achievements in metal-based artwork by women.

The Corrales show presents work ranging from intimate, delicate pieces to large-scale sculptures created through foundry work, blacksmithing, casting, welding and hand-forging. Some artists reclaim figurative forms, while others reinterpret everyday objects.

INHABIT Galerie is located at 4436 Corrales Road. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., and by appointment. For information, call (505) 524-5856 or visit inhabitgalerie.com.