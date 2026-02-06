Published February 6th, 2026 at 2:24 pm

Authors Chris Allen and Paul Knight will present their collaborative novel “The Music of Creation” at the Corrales Community Library on Wednesday, March 25, at 3 p.m. as part of the library’s Lifelong Learning Program Author Series.

Knight, who holds a master’s degree in botany with interests in geology, paleontology and archaeology, has published numerous scientific works throughout his career as a field botanist. His explorations of the southwestern United States provided material for the novel and other stories.

Allen began her career writing technical reports for academia and the private sector as an archaeologist before transitioning to creative composition. Her short stories have appeared in several anthologies, earning her awards for both writing and editing. Her previous book, “Alchemy’s Way,” co-written with Patricia Walkow, was published in 2023.

Knight and Allen, who are married, met on an archaeological dig and now live on a small farm with a menagerie of animals in New Mexico.

“The Music of Creation is a testament to the power of collaboration. It is a professional and polished piece of speculative fiction that manages to be both an action-packed thriller and a poignant family drama,” according to the San Francisco Book Review.

The event is free and sponsored by the Friends of Corrales Library. Registration is required and can be completed by contacting sandra@corraleslibrary.org.