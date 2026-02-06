Published February 6th, 2026 at 2:43 pm

Community content submitted by Michael Baron, Ph.D., Corrales

The New Mexico Senate Judiciary Committee on [Feb. 2] voted 5-3 to advance House Bill 9, (Immigrant Safety Act). GOP State Senators Crystal Brantley, Anthony Thornton, and Pat Boone voted in opposition to the bill.

Ranking Member Sen. Brantley stated, “New Mexico is a loser in here by losing a number of well paying, high paying jobs for hard working New Mexicans.”

Shame on those whose concerns were either to support Trump’s reign of terror and/or to save these jobs in their community. Many people lost their jobs when concentration camps in Germany and internment camps in the US were eliminated. Attract new industries.

Presumably, illegal border crossings ended a year ago, so we need not waste hundreds of billions of our tax dollars on an unneeded wall. As for deportations, we all agree to deport the serious violent offender. The CBP website for non-citizen crime shows only 23 murders for FY2025 and 214 total over the prior 8 years. I challenge our state’s GOP representatives and Tom Homan to name 30,000 other serious violent criminals. But that’s not11 million!

Of those millions, 99.8% are non-violent, 80% have lived here 10+ years, and none stormed the Capitol. If Trump could pardon 1,500 violent J6 criminals, there must be amnesty for 11 million of our non-violent neighbors. If a punishment must fit the crime, consider the statute for illegal entry: “A fine of $50–$250, or imprisonment for up to six months, or both.” I’ll wager Americans would gladly sponsor 11 million of our neighbors.

Mercy, not cruelty, is needed.