Published February 6th, 2026 at 11:30 am ,

Village officials are warning residents about a sophisticated email scam targeting people who have recently submitted planning and zoning applications.

The fraudulent emails impersonate village email addresses and officials, including the planning and zoning administrator, according to Cadence Mosher, Corrales Planning and Zoning coordinator.

Scammers typically request payments exceeding $4,000 through wire transfers, Mosher said. Recent emails have falsely claimed to offer HUD funding administered by the Village Planning and Zoning office, with application processes designed to collect sensitive personal information.

A redacted example of a scam email received by Corrales residents. (PnZ)

The scammers appear to be targeting individuals whose applications require Planning and Zoning Commission approval.

Previously, scammers obtained email addresses from applications posted on the village website before commission meetings. The village now redacts applicant contact information before posting documents online, but scammers have found ways to circumvent those protections, Mosher said.

Village officials emphasized that the municipality only accepts payments in person at village offices or by phone calls from village-certified numbers. The village will never request wire transfers or personal banking information, according to Mosher.

Residents with questions or concerns should contact the planning and zoning offices or village administration directly.