Published February 4th, 2026 at 1:00 pm ,

A 100-acre section of the Corrales Bosque is closed to the public as crews work to remove invasive species and reduce fire hazards.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, in partnership with the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Forestry Division, began the fuels reduction project Feb. 4. Hand crews are treating vegetation using herbicides and chainsaws across three units in the bosque, moving from north to south.

The closure runs through Feb. 28, with signs posted at trailheads to identify work zones. Officials are urging the public to avoid the area during the project due to active use of herbicides and chainsaws.

“During this time, the bosque will be closed and the public should avoid these areas,” according to a project notification from MRGCD.

The project is part of the Corrales Fuels Reduction Phase 1 initiative coordinated by the New Mexico Forestry Division. Work will focus on treating invasive plant species while reducing fire fuel loads in the riparian forest area along the Rio Grande.

MRGCD Bosque Management Coordinator Jo Strange can be reached at (505) 377-1015 for questions about the project.

Additional information about MRGCD projects and updates is available atwww.mrgcd.com and on the district’s official social media accounts.