Published January 28th, 2026 at 2:03 pm

The owners of a Corrales property considered a public nuisance and potential health and safety hazard have been granted a reprieve by the Village Council, which appears to be pleased by recent remediation efforts.

Councilors voted Tuesday evening to give Jose Silva and Horst Welbat until March 31 to clean up their property at 744 Old Church Road.

The extension is based on several conclusions, including:

Removal of all inoperable motor vehicles, save for a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, which is considered a “project car” and one is permitted under Corrales zoning rules.

No residential use for any vehicle, RV, or accessory structure (shed) on the property. The structures are for storage only, though some will need to be removed. Silva’s caretaker, Kimberly Delaney, said he plans to move a shed to the western portion of the property, near his residence.

Silva must obtain permits for two sheds he intends to keep, as they are larger than the village’s threshold of 120 square feet.

Maintaining a distance of at least between any railroad ties, lumber, or and woodpiles and any neighboring fence lines.

Maintaining a state of overall emptiness and basic tidiness, free of construction debris, rubbish, and loose tires.

The motion authorizes Village Attorney Randy Autio to draft a formal written order detailing the conditions, which will be brought to the council for final approval at the Feb. 10 meeting.

Councilors had previously authorized a clean-and-lien action, which would permit the village to eventually clear the lot and bill the property owners for the cost of the cleanup. It will now not be initiated before April 1.

The property owners opted to exercise their right to a public hearing before the council.

Delaney said cleanup efforts are ongoing, and that the owners have removed several vehicles from the lot and the owners are making arrangements to have some items taken elsewhere for storage.

Dennis Edeal, the village’s code enforcement officer, noted that more than 200 tires were removed from the grounds before a recent visit, and most of the debris, rubbish and tires, have been removed. He said some small piles of trash still present appeared to be sorted for disposal

“I have to commend Miss Delaney and Mr. Silva,” he said. “In the last three months from the time of the passing of the resolution till now, the property has made a big turnaround.”

Silva’s neighbors reported last year that hazardous conditions on the property had gotten out of hand and asked the council to step in.

They said California fires demonstrated the danger presented, urgency of the need to address the problem, with a particular focus on the tires, which if ignited, burn longer than other materials and release toxic chemical compounds into the air.

At the meeting, some residents acknowledged the work done so far, but said some hazards remain on the property.

The March 31 deadline is a “hard” one, Autio said.

“I think that hammer that was in the resolution would still apply to an extended time,” he said. “They don’t get to come back and say, ‘well, we need another 20 days.’ It’s got to be done.”