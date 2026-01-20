Published January 20th, 2026 at 1:04 pm

The Corrales Village Council will kick off its regular 2026 session this Tuesday with an agenda that touches on everything from administrative “housekeeping” to a potential jurisdictional dispute over traffic enforcement.

A primary order of business is Resolution 26-01, which seeks to adopt new governing body rules of procedure. While often seen as a routine administrative step, these rules are the “playbook” for how Corrales conducts its business, dictating everything from public comment limits in the Corraleños Forum to the order in which councilors can debate legislation. In a village known for its robust and sometimes spirited public discourse, these procedural updates are critical for maintaining decorum throughout the year.

The council will also shift its focus to local land use with Ordinance 26-01, a proposal to rezone a specific parcel—Map 18, Lot 17-A-1—from agricultural and rural residential (A-1) to neighborhood commercial (C). This property is a significant piece of the Corrales landscape, and the move to “C” zoning would open the door for small-scale business development. For many residents, any change to the village’s A-1 zoning is a sensitive topic, as it directly impacts the “rural character” that Corrales fought to preserve for decades.

This rezoning request follows a series of recent Planning and Zoning discussions regarding the village’s commercial footprint. If approved for publication, the ordinance will trigger a broader public hearing process. Supporters often argue that such rezoning provides necessary services for the neighborhood, while opponents typically voice concerns about increased traffic and the loss of agricultural buffer zones along the village’s main arteries.

Perhaps the most talked-about item on the agenda is “discussion and direction” regarding Rio Rancho traffic cameras located inside Corrales village limits. The City of Rio Rancho recently upgraded its Safe Traffic Operations Program (STOP) with 10 new high-tech camera units. However, because the boundary between the two municipalities can be fluid, some of these enforcement units have reportedly been placed in areas that fall technically within Corrales, leading to questions about legal jurisdiction and ticket revenue.

The council’s direction on this matter will be vital for Corraleños who have expressed confusion over receiving citations from a neighboring city for driving on village-maintained roads. Officials are expected to discuss whether these cameras have a legal standing within the village or if a memorandum of understanding (MOU) is required to govern how Rio Rancho’s automated enforcement interacts with Corrales residents.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Jan.20

WHERE: Village of Corrales Council Chambers, 4324 Corrales Road VIRTUAL: via Zoom; Meeting ID: 891 4404 8981 Passcode: 382880.