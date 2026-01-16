Published January 16th, 2026 at 1:00 pm

The Corrales Community Library will highlight three prolific local voices this month as part of its Lifelong Learning Program’s Author Series.

Jasmine Tritten, Jim Tritten and Wanda W. Jerome are scheduled to present their recent works at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28. The event, sponsored by the Friends of the Corrales Library, offers a deep dive into international adventure and award-winning literature produced within the village.

The program features “Around the World in 80 Years,” a collaborative travelogue by Jasmine and Jim Tritten. The book, which chronicles their global adventures, earned a gold medal from the Military Writers Society of America in 2025.

Jim Tritten, a retired Navy commander and recipient of the 2023 MWSA Writer of the Year Award, frequently uses his platform to advocate for veteran storytelling. Jasmine Tritten, a Danish-born artist and photographer, adds to the presentation with her history of chronicling her travels, including her previous works “The Journey of an Adventuresome Dane” and “On the Nile with a Dancing Dane.”

Joining the Trittens is poet Wanda W. Jerome, who will present “Crow Wisdom: A Seasonal Journey” and “Magical Morning Moments.” Jerome’s work has garnered significant acclaim, including a third-place finish in the New Mexico Press Women’s Annual Communications Contest and a gold medal from the MWSA.

The event is free to the public, though registration is required via email at sandra@corraleslibrary.org.