Published January 15th, 2026 at 8:00 am

Fred Hashimoto’s mayoralty of Corrales is starting to take shape.

Hashimoto, who was sworn in Jan. 2, told the Corrales Comment he has been preparing for the job by meeting with various local organizations and with councilors and others in village government.

“I’ve spent the last two months meeting with a lot of people,” he said, listing outgoing Village Administrator Ron Curry, Corrales MainStreet Inc., the Corrales Society of Artists and others.

Many of those meetings, Hashimoto said, have been at Village Hall, as he aims to ensure he’s up to speed when he takes over.

He said he feels fairly comfortable taking the helm, given the several major issues facing the village. Pictured above, left to right are council members Dr. John P. Alsobrook II, Mel Knight, Rick Miera and Mayor Fred Hashimoto after being sworn in on Jan. 2. (Village of Corrales)

His first council meeting as mayor was a special meeting on possible changes to the village’s lot coverage ordinance.

Other upcoming decisions will address potential changes to the noise ordinance and parking restrictions in commercial zones.

Hashimoto has tabbed Village Clerk Melanie Romero as the next village administrator. She’s up for confirmation by the Village Council at the Jan. 20 meeting.

Hashimoto said Romero is a good communicator and versed in all issues of importance to Corrales.

“I think we will make a really good team,” he said.

Hashimoto said he’s keeping Randy Autio on as village attorney. Administrative assistant Teresa Romo is the new deputy clerk.

Romero will continue to perform the duties of the village clerk until that position is filled.

She said the community has been welcoming and supportive of her as clerk and feels honored to be selected as village administrator. Romero said her goals include making sure village staff is looking after residents’ health and safety, helping to preserve its heritage and traditions and ensuring good communication between the administration and the public.

She said mentoring from Curry and support from incumbent Mayor James Fahey Jr. have been crucial to her.