Published January 15th, 2026 at 8:00 am

Editor’s note: This is the first article in a series submitted by Village of Corrales Code Enforcement Officer Dennis Edeal on lighting in the village.

Understanding our village lighting rules (and why they’re actually pretty great)

When was the last time you stood in your driveway on a clear night and looked up? Really looked up? If you’re lucky enough to live in Corrales, chances are you’ve had one of those magical moments where the Milky Way stretches across the sky like a river of stars, and you can actually see what our ancestors saw every single night.

That’s not an accident. That’s a choice we’ve made together as a community.

Welcome to the first in our series about Corrales’ lighting rules—a topic that might sound about as exciting as reading your homeowner’s insurance policy, but stick with us. Because these rules aren’t just bureaucratic red tape. They’re how we protect something increasingly rare in our modern world: genuine darkness, quiet nights, and that unmistakable rural character that makes Corrales feel like home.

Why we have lighting rules (spoiler: it’s not to cramp your style)

Let’s be honest—nobody wakes up thinking, “Gosh, I really hope there are more regulations in my life today!” But Corrales’ lighting rules exist for some pretty solid reasons:

We’re protecting our rural heritage. Corrales isn’t just any suburb. We’re a village with working farms, acequia culture, and a connection to the land that goes back generations. Bright, blazing lights don’t just wash out the stars—they wash out the character of the place we love.

We’re being good neighbors. Your neighbor’s floodlight shining into your bedroom window at 2 AM? Yeah, these rules are designed to prevent exactly that kind of situation. Good fences might make good neighbors, but good lighting makes GREAT neighbors.

We’re following state law. New Mexico takes dark skies seriously. The Night Sky Protection Act (NMSA 1978, Section 74-12-1 et seq.) recognizes that our dark skies are a precious natural resource worth protecting. Corrales’ rules help us comply with state law while preserving what makes our community special.

We’re saving energy and money. Light that goes up into the sky or onto your neighbor’s property isn’t lighting anything useful—it’s just wasting electricity. Good lighting design puts light where you actually need it.

The core rules: What every Corrales resident should know

Okay, let’s get practical. Here are the fundamental rules that apply to just about everyone:

Rule #1: Aim it & contain it

Think of your outdoor lights like a well-trained dog—they should stay on your property and not wander off into the neighbor’s yard. Every exterior light fixture needs to be:

Aimed properly: Point your lights down and onto your property, not up into the sky or sideways into the street

Point your lights down and onto your property, not up into the sky or sideways into the street Contained: The direct light from your fixtures should stay within your property boundaries. Period.

If you can see the actual light bulb from the street or from your neighbor’s yard, there’s a good chance your fixture isn’t properly aimed or shielded. The light should be working for you, not “entertaining” the whole neighborhood.

Rule #2: Keep it low (The 15-foot height limit)

Exterior light fixtures in Corrales are generally limited to 15 feet in height from the ground. Why? Because the higher you mount a light, the more area it illuminates—including areas you probably don’t own or need to light.

You don’t need a lighthouse to find your front door. Most residential lighting works best at 8-12 feet anyway, providing better security and less glare.

Rule #3: Give your lights a “hat”

All those fixtures need proper shielding. Think of it as giving your lights a hat that keeps the light directed downward where it’s useful. An unshielded bulb broadcasts light in every direction—up, sideways, into your neighbor’s windows, and toward the cosmos (which really doesn’t need the help).

Modern fixtures with integrated shielding look great and work better. Your local hardware store can show you dozens of attractive options that are fully compliant.

Rule #4: Interior lighting counts too

Surprised? Many people are! But those big, bright interior lights can create just as much light trespass as exterior fixtures—especially if you’ve got floor-to-ceiling windows and forget to close the curtains.

The rule is simple: Control your interior lighting so it doesn’t create disabling glare or nuisance light for your neighbors. That home office with stadium-bright LEDs? Maybe add some curtains or blinds for evening use.

The quick self-check: walk your property tonight

Want to know if your lighting is compliant? Here’s the simplest test in the world:

Wait until it’s dark (full dark, not twilight) Turn on all your exterior lights Walk around your property and stand at each property line Look back at your house

Ask yourself:

Can you see the actual light bulbs from outside your property?

Is light shining beyond your fence or property line?

Is light going up into the sky?

Would you want to live next door to this lighting?

If you answered “yes” to any of the first three questions, or “no” to the last one, you’ve probably got some fixtures that could use attention.

The good news: compliance usually makes things better

Here’s something most people don’t realize until they fix their lighting: Properly shielded, well-aimed lights actually work BETTER than the old “blast light everywhere” approach.

Better security: Focused light on your doors, walkways, and driveway is more effective than a floodlight that creates harsh shadows and glare. Intruders hate focused light because they can’t hide in the glare.

Better aesthetics: Shielded fixtures look more intentional and sophisticated. They highlight what you want to show off (your beautiful front door, your carefully landscaped path) instead of just creating a blob of light.

Better for your wallet: Light directed where you need it means you can often use lower-wattage bulbs and still get better illumination.

Better for everyone’s sleep: Excess light at night disrupts our circadian rhythms. Proper lighting helps everyone—including you—sleep better.

What’s next?

In our next article, we’ll dive deep into landscape and accent lighting—how to make your cottonwoods and gardens look amazing at night while staying compliant with that 500-lumen rule. We’ll also cover holiday lighting (yes, you can deck the halls!) and special occasions.

For now, take that evening walk around your property. Look at your lights with fresh eyes. And maybe spend a few minutes looking up at those stars.

That’s what we’re protecting here in Corrales. Not just dark skies, but the kind of place where you can still see them.