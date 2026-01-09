Published January 9th, 2026 at 1:11 pm

The Corrales Historical Society will kick off its 2026 Speaker Series with a two-hour interactive dance event featuring traditional New Mexican Hispanic ballroom dances.

“Bailes de Salón” will take place Jan. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Historic Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road. The free event is open to the public, but seating is limited to 150 people.

Lucy Salazar, a dancer and instructor from Agua Fria, will present a brief history of the dances and their cultural significance before leading participants through dance demonstrations and instruction. Live music will be provided by Tios Mios, a group specializing in traditional New Mexican music.

The dances trace their origins to both Europe and Mexico but have been performed in the region for centuries. The program will include La Varsoviana, La Camila, Valse de la Escoba, Valse de Los Paños, La Vaquera, La Cuna, El Talean, traditional New Mexico polka, Chotis and Las Cuadrillas.

Salazar learned the traditional folk dances from her parents and grandparents, growing up in a family of musicians. She works through the New Mexico Arts Division Artist in Residence Program and the National Hispanic Cultural Center teaching the dances.

Tios Mios members Kateri Lopez and Rosie Hutchinson, born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley, learned traditional music from their uncles at a young age. The group performs Sones del Rio and Southwest fiddle tunes.

Organizers recommend arriving early and wearing dancing shoes. No seats may be saved, and the church will close to entry once capacity is reached.

For more information, contact Dean Sherer at chsspeakerseries@corraleshistory.org or 626-434-9112.