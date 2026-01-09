Published January 9th, 2026 at 3:54 pm

Local gardeners can learn the secrets of turning waste into “black gold” at a free workshop, “Gardening With the Masters: Composting,” on Saturday, Jan. 10.

Kristi Vasquez, a Sandoval Extension Master Gardener and Bernalillo County Extension Master Composter, will lead the session. The presentation covers composting basics, including identifying beneficial organisms and troubleshooting common issues. Vasquez, who has composted in New Mexico for three years, specializes in the Bokashi Bucket Method, which she

used to transform her sandy backyard into nutrient-rich soil.

The workshop begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Corrales Community Library, located at 84 W. La Entrada.