Published January 9th, 2026 at 1:56 pm

Lot coverage rules for the Village of Corrales won’t be changing anytime soon.

Village councilors, at their Jan. 6 meeting, said they will seek more information before deciding whether to amend the village’s lot coverage limits, which address how much space property owners can fill on their land.

The meeting comes after the adoption last year of a new comprehensive plan, which includes among its recommendations the reduction of allowable lot coverage from 35% to 25% in certain zones, in accordance with the community’s stated preference for preserving open space.

“Lot coverage” refers to the amount of space on a lot dedicated to impermeable surfaces such as buildings, concrete slabs and driveways.

Current rules allow a home larger than 15,000 square feet on a one-acre lot. The proposed 25% cap would slash that maximum to 10,890 square feet.

Public comments at the meeting displayed a division between speakers supporting the restrictions as a way of preserving the rural character of the village and those regarding them as a possible restriction of property rights and likely to reduce their property values.

After the comprehensive plan was adopted, the planning and zoning commission recommended that the council leave the lot coverage rules as they are.

Councilors in October voted to reexamine the issue.

Mayor Fred Hashimoto said before the meeting that only seven people spoke at the September planning and zoning commission meeting, most of whom had personal connections to homebuilding. He said he wanted more community members to share their thoughts on the subject.

Some speakers argued that as property owners keep building larger houses, its rural feel and viewsheds are being threatened.

Carmen Martinez-Tittmann said the reduction fits in better with Corraleños’ views of their community.

“(We are) not for prioritizing short-term private gains or the demand for luxury homes, higher building profits or no limitations on constructing large accessory structures,” she said. “We are a place that prioritizes long term-public interests, open landscapes, agricultural traditions, dark skies and modest building footprints. These priorities align with the values expressed in the comprehensive plan.”

Some speakers suggested the council look for a more flexible standard that would permit owners of smaller lots to put up outbuildings or horse corrals, but prevent the construction of so-called “McMansions” unsuitable to the village.

Patrick McClernon said the comprehensive plan committee sought substantial public engagement and that community members are passionate about the visual character of Corrales.

Johnny Martinez said the village has invested heavily in its farmland preservation program and reducing allowable lot coverage would align with that program and support the community’s longstanding commitment to maintaining open space.

“Structures are not only getting larger, but they’re being designed to push right up against the maximum limits of the ordinance, rather than to honor the spirit behind it,” Martinez said. “This trend directly undermines the open space character that residents have consistently said they value.”

Opponents, however, highlighted technical and financial concerns, such as how the change would affect current residents who might seek future improvements on their land. Some suggested they would support legal action against the village should the restrictions be adopted.

“Every ordinance you guys pass is taking away our property rights,” Bob Eichhorst said. “How much control do you have over everybody’s property? I’m not going to say you guys are Marxist, but that is a Marxist idea, that you control all the property, and we’re just tenants doing what you tell us to do.”

A couple of opponents suggested that those seeking reduced lot coverage were exhibiting NIMBYism (Not in My Backyard).

“It’s that ‘not in my backyard,’” resident Jason Howard said. “It’s ‘I moved here, I found this little village, and I found this little enclave… and I don’t want anyone else to change anything.'”

Several people at the meeting spoke of unintended consequences, such as how limits on usable square footage could lead to more two-story homes being built.

“What is the bigger problem?” planning and zoning administrator Laurie Stout said. “Having a big house next to you, or having a 26-foot-high house next to you and you’ve lost your view entirely?”

Councilor Stuart Murray asked about the possibility of a new standard based on floor area ratio, a metric that takes into account the height and area of proposed buildings. That standard is used in Los Ranchos, Rio Rancho and other communities.

Councilor Zachary Burkett seemed inclined to keep the current lot coverage rules in place; he cast the only “no” vote against further study.

“I support the open space,” Burkett said. “I agree with the sentiment 100%, but I think we’re discussing a very blunt tool that just bludgeons people’s property rights to death and probably doesn’t accomplish the goal.”

The approved motion directs Village Attorney Randy Autio to research floor area ratio and other alternative mechanisms, which councilors will discuss at a future work study session.

Any changes would come after that, with councilors first publishing a notice of a public hearing and a wait of at least 15 days before the matter is heard for a formal vote.