Published January 5th, 2026 at 11:04 am

A local veteran has filed a new federal lawsuit in New Mexico against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, alleging that a prescription error at a VA pharmacy caused permanent internal injuries.

According to the complaint, the VA issued a medication in September 2022 with incorrect instructions that indicated a topical gel should be ingested orally multiple times a day. The veteran says he followed the instructions and ended up suffering severe stomach pains and bleeding as a result.

A doctor later diagnosed him with chronic diverticulosis and diverticulitis, which causes severe symptoms. “The doctor said it’s permanent damage,” says the veteran behind the lawsuit, who asked to keep his name private because of ongoing medical and personal concerns. “It’s irreversible, and it’s not treatable.”

After taking the drug for four days and experiencing severe pain, the vet contacted the VA pharmacy. “When I read the label to them, they told me to throw the medicine away immediately,” he says.

The lawsuit, filed pro se, seeks $1.6 million in damages for pain, suffering and permanent impairment. The veteran says he attempted to resolve the matter through the VA’s tort claim process, refusing settlement offers of $10,000 and $15,000 as inadequate. “I’m going to suffer from this for the rest of my life,” he says.

The vet has attempted to hire multiple attorneys since the incident occurred but has encountered licensing restrictions, heavy caseloads and other barriers, leaving him with no choice but to file the case himself. He says he is still seeking legal representation.