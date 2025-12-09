Published December 9th, 2025 at 4:54 pm

By Douglas Wood

Not rated but suitable for all ages. Currently streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, YouTube

When kids ask their parents why health care for the needy is being stripped away, why someone would have no compassion for those suffering disabilities, or why a greedy authoritarian who gloats about his self-perceived magnificence is revered by so many, it might be a good idea to stream Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol, a cartoon musical originally broadcast on television in 1962. What better medium than animation to help kids navigate a sometimes scary world and entertain them in the process?

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol was the first animated Christmas special to be produced especially for television and is as relevant today as it was sixty-three years ago. But then consider how prescient the source material was– Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol first struck a chord way back in 1843. Throughout the years, many esteemed actors have portrayed the role of the story’s curmudgeonly protagonist, Ebenezer Scrooge. The list includes such esteemed thespians as George C. Scott, Alastair Sim, Patrick Stewart, Reginald Owen, Albert Finney and Basil Rathbone, but who could have guessed that one of the best would be a myopic cartoon character?

Mr. Magoo (expertly voiced by Jim Backus, known primarily for the role of Thurston Howell III on the sit-com, Gilligan’s Island) was an inspired casting choice. As Abe Levitow, the show’s director, noted, “Both Scrooge and Magoo are nearsighted in their human understanding.” The special is presented as a show within a show—the snazzy opening number, “It’s Great to be Back on Broadway,” has Mr. Magoo heading to the theater where he’s starring in the Christmas musical; this device continues with intermissions and curtain calls. The clever score features songs composed by Jule Styne with lyrics by Bob Merrill, the team behind Funny Girl, no less; the script was written by Barbara Chain.

The story is surprisingly faithful to Dickens’ novella and even includes some of its sophisticated prose, such as “decrease the surplus population.” Tiny Tim’s death isn’t whitewashed, nor are the creepy, chained souls of the damned who float outside Scrooge’s window. But the general tone of the piece is lighthearted and often goofy, with plenty of sight gags (no pun intended) as Mr. Magoo bumps and crashes into obstacles of all kinds as is his way, or dances giddily. (No coincidence that director Levitow began his career as an assistant animator to the brilliant Chuck Jones, best known for his work with Warner Bros. Cartoons on the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies shorts.

The story is told so economically that it’s quite a feat that the show features six songs and several reprises yet runs no more than an hour in length. The musical numbers are true highlights and there are folks who saw this as kids who can still sing the catchy songs. “Ringle Ringle” is a sly celebration of money that Scrooge sings while counting his coins. “The Lord’s Bright Blessing” is a celebratory tune sung by the Cratchit family as they’re being observed by Scrooge and the Ghost of Christmas Present. Despite their poverty, they’re grateful for what they have, especially the lame Tiny Tim, who repeatedly cites in song that “razzleberry dressing” is his favorite Christmas food.

The creators aren’t afraid to bring some sentimentality to the music. One of the loveliest songs, “Alone in the World,” may bring tears to kids’ eyes as they witness Scrooge as a lonely schoolboy. Adults will be moved by the poignant “Winter Was Warm” sung by Scrooge’s teenage sweetheart, Belle, who cites his greed as the reason she must leave him. Finally, there’s “We’re Despicable” aka “The Plunderer’s March,” a comically macabre song that sounds as if it were inspired by Brecht and Weil in which The Ghost of Christmas Future presents Scrooge’s charwoman, laundress and local undertaker, selling his stolen belongings for profit. “We’re reprehensible,” they proclaim. “We’ll steal your pen and pencible.”

Kids who are expecting Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol to look like Disney’s multi-million-dollar animated features may initially be disappointed by the low-budget, limited animation and stylized production design that’s closer to The Simpsons in terms of the fluidity (or lack thereof) of motion. But UPA, the production company that animated the special, delights in giving us bright, saturated colors and broad comedy that should win them over.

UPA was founded in the wake of the Disney animators’ strike of 1941. Many staff members left the studio and some who did were dissatisfied with the ultra-realistic style it employed. They believed that animation didn’t have to imitate real life—that the art form could achieve its magic with a more minimal, stylized look. Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol is a quintessential example of UPA’s approach (later adopted by Hanna-Barbera Productions and others, more as a cost-cutting means than a creative choice. You may notice how much George Jetson looks like Bob Cratchit.)

Adults will undoubtedly appreciate UPA’s fun visual style, which might be described as 19th-century Victorian meets Mid-Century Modern. While the look of Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol may be minimal, its humane and timely message is most definitely not.

